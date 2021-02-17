Menu
Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington, Rose Leslie welcome baby boy
Celebrity

GoT star secretly welcomes first child

by Lexie Cartwright
17th Feb 2021 8:58 AM

Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie have officially welcomed a baby boy.

The couple, who met on set of Game of Thrones almost a decade ago and were married in 2018, confirmed the news via Harington's representative, who told E! the pair were "very, very happy".

Harington, 34, and Leslie, 34, were photographed with their new bundle of joy in London on Tuesday.

The pictures, obtained by Page Six, show the couple holding hands as Leslie held their son in a baby carrier.

It is not yet known what the baby's name is or when he was born.

Leslie, who played Ygritte on the HBO series, announced in September that she and Harington (AKA Jon Snow), were expecting their first child in a cover story for the UK's Make Magazine.

She told the publication she was enjoying spending quality time with her husband in their Tudor manor in East Anglia amid the pandemic.

"It's incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet's nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there," she said.

"Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams.

"What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It's a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It's so peaceful."

Rose Leslie as Ygritte and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene of Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO
Rose Leslie as Ygritte and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene of Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO

Their co-star Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark for all eight seasons, also welcomed her first child, daughter Willa, with husband Joe Jonas in July.

 

 

 

Originally published as GoT star secretly welcomes first child

