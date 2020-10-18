‘GOT MLKK?’: Family coffee venture’s maiden voyage

COFFEE TO GO: Jayde Baldwin and her children at the Dalby Motocross Practice Day with her new MLKK coffee van. Picture: Sam Turner

THE maiden voyage of an exciting family business hit the slopes of the Dalby Motocross Club yesterday, serving punters the freshest coffee in town.

Jayde and Justin Baldwin’s new venture into on-the-go coffee entitled MLKK has erupted out of Mrs Baldwin’s love for the hot beverage.

“I love making coffee, and we’ve always wanted to create something that is wholly, and solely, ours,” she said.

“We’re hoping we can use this business to drop into local events, and serve people what we have to offer.”

Their new coffee and food van will be able to serve hungry punters an array of fresh sandwiches, salads, sweet treats, pies, sausage rolls, and much more.

Mrs Baldwin has been working at Marissa’s Espresso Bar at the Myall Medical Centre for just over four years, but has been keen to start her own business with her partner.

Now she’ll be running her MLKK van parallel to her husband’s family run business, JP Mechanical, in Dalby.

The coffee enthusiast confessed she loves talking to people, and to be able to fuse that with her passion for coffee just made sense.

“I like chatting to people, and it’s a great industry to be in if you have that personality,” Mrs Baldwin said.

“Then you throw a bit of coffee and banter into it, and it’s great fun.”