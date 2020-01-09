Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Gordon Ramsay is auctioning off a private lunch for two in a bid to raise money for the Australian bushfire relief appeal. Picture: Supplied
Gordon Ramsay is auctioning off a private lunch for two in a bid to raise money for the Australian bushfire relief appeal. Picture: Supplied
Environment

Gordon Ramsay dishes out bushfire support

by Alice Coster
9th Jan 2020 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CELEBRITY chef Gordon Ramsay is the latest big name to dish out support for the Australian bushfire relief appeal.

The multi-Michelin star chef is auctioning an exclusive private lunch for two guests in Melbourne on Monday to raise funds for the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

He says the funds would go directly to communities affected by the devastating fires ravaging the country.

Gordon Ramsay is the latest celebrity to offer support to those affected by the Australian bushfires. Picture: Supplied
Gordon Ramsay is the latest celebrity to offer support to those affected by the Australian bushfires. Picture: Supplied

 

A proposed launch for his book 'Gordon Ramsay Quick and Delicious Summer Book Party' hosted by publishers Hachette Australia was quickly converted into a fundraiser this week due to the unfolding bushfire crisis.

Ramsay has instead volunteered to host the intimate lunch to help do his bit to raise much-need funds.

"Watching the bushfires in Australia has been absolutely devastating and heartbreaking," Ramsay said.

"Since landing in this amazing country, I've seen first hand the hard work and dedication every Australian is putting forward to help those affected. That's why I'm giving you and guest a once in a lifetime experience to help all those affected by these horrific event. Stay strong Australia, my heart is with you."

The live bid is currently at $6100 to take part go to

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency services on way to vehicle rollover near Dalby

        premium_icon Emergency services on way to vehicle rollover near Dalby

        Breaking An ambulance crew, fire truck, and police are on their way to the scene of a roll over in Dalby.

        Donate to help those in need via Vinnies

        Donate to help those in need via Vinnies

        News The best way to help is to make monetary donations – money will get to the victims...

        GOT BEEF: Meat the local business hitting shelves

        premium_icon GOT BEEF: Meat the local business hitting shelves

        News A new partnership between one of the Maranoa’s most successful business startups...

        Simple pleasures at Christmas

        Simple pleasures at Christmas

        News For December Local Legends we take a look back at how our regions residents spent...