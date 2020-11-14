Goondir’s Chevy coffee van rolls into Cherbourg for NAIDOC Week

OUT AND ABOUT: Dalby Big Buddy participants from Goondir Health Services had the opportunity to be part of an awesome day of NAIDOC Celebration organised by Cherbourg Shire Council. Picture: Goondir Health Services

OUT AND ABOUT: Dalby Big Buddy participants from Goondir Health Services had the opportunity to be part of an awesome day of NAIDOC Celebration organised by Cherbourg Shire Council. Picture: Goondir Health Services

COLD frappés and hot coffees were slung in Cherbourg this week courtesy of Dalby kids from the Goondir Health Service to celebrate NAIDOC Week.

This week of celebration acknowledges Australia's rich indigenous history, with this year's theme Always was, always will be ﻿highlighting the First Nation peoples' connection to the land for more than 65,000 years.

Big Buddy participants from Goondir Health Services had the opportunity to be part of an awesome day of NAIDOC Celebration organised by Cherbourg Shire Council. Picture: Goondir Health Services

Traditionally held in July, celebrations were postponed to November 8-15 this year due to the troubling restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Goondir Health Services CEO Floyd Leedie said coronavirus had severely impacted their ability to celebrate NAIDOC week this year, as they're a very "risk averse" organisation.

"We've even had to stop our Queensland transports to specialist appointments due to the risks," he said.

"We can control the clinic environment, however it would've been very hard to manage with the transports to Brisbane."

Big Buddy participants from Goondir Health Services had the opportunity to be part of an awesome day of NAIDOC Celebration organised by Cherbourg Shire Council. Picture: Goondir Health Services

Despite all of this, Big Buddy participants from Goondir Health Services were given the opportunity to be part a NAIDOC celebration organised by Cherbourg Shire Council on November 10.

Mr Leedie said the Goondir's kids served up slushies, frappés, and hot coffees in Cherbourg as a treat to the community.

Operating out of their custom fitted 1928 Chevrolet car, Mr Leedie said the staff just step back and let the kids "do their thing".