Good news for local sports clubs as $20k grants on offer

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@apn.com.au
20th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
THE Queensland Government is offering $15.5 million worth of grants for local sports clubs to help undertake repairs and buy new equipment.

Half of these funds will be allocated to local government areas outside of South East Queensland.

According to the Active Restart Infrastructure Recovery Fund guidelines, the Western Downs region has been allocated $184,729, the Maranoa will get $67,648 and Murweh $22,941.

Member for Warrego Ann Leahy is encouraging community sporting groups to apply for these important grants.

“Sporting clubs can now apply for up to $20,000 for equipment minor upgrades, repair and maintenance works through the Active Restart Infrastructure Recovery Fund,” Ms Leahy said.

“There are two categories for funding, and organisations can apply to either category of funding but not both categories.”

Category 1 provides up to $5000 to inspire Queenslanders to re-engage in physical activity opportunities and Category 2 provides $5001 up to $20,000 to better position organisations to be more self-sustainable in the future.

“Applications are now open and closing on August 7.

“Successful projects will be approved by September 30.”

Sporting clubs can obtain further information and eligibility requirements here or call Ms Leahy’s electorate office on 1800 625 430.

Clubs can also request a letter of support from her.

