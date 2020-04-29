Golfers encouraged back on the course for social games

GET SWINGING: Both non-members and members will now be able to have a round of social golf as the club reopens.

GET SWINGING: Both non-members and members will now be able to have a round of social golf as the club reopens.

Empty greens, football fields and netball have become the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic as clubs were forced to close to help stop the spread.

However, residents will now have at least one sport to play, with the Chinchilla Golf Club announcing it is open for social games for both members and non-members.

Since closing their gates to non-members just under four weeks ago, the club has been running their adapted competitions to members only.

Chinchilla Golf Club treasurer Mark Blond said it had been a tough time for the club.

"We have seen player number drop through the pandemic," Blond said.

"We haven't been allowed to have social players, and we have had to restrict some access to the course to comply with health restrictions.

"There was a slight increase in memberships during the time, but nothing too big."

With such beautiful weather outside and the sun shining, Blond urged people to get out and enjoy a round of golf.

He said the volunteers had done such a great job looking after the course and it will be a great way to support the club.

Players will have to adhere to strict social distancing rules.

"There are to be no more than two people in a group, and we can't have groups of people waiting around the clubhouse to play a game," he said.

"The most important thing though is there must be no more than one person per buggy."

"If we are seen doing the wrong thing the club may be closed again."

The clubhouse will be open, but only to purchase food, drinks, tees and golf balls, and no alcohol can be purchased at the course.

Thursday Sporters will resume today from 1.30pm. Participants will play a stableford