Hilarious daring fashion choice makes cafe golden

Daniel Cresswell serves drive through coffee and food from Cubby Cafe at Chinderah as they adapt to having a Pop Up takeaway and drive through service for their customer base so they can stay open. Photo: Scott Powick

IT'S a coffee lover and fashionista's delight at Cubby Bakehouse.

The Chinderah business has transformed its service as well as staff outfits in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers are now served with the double treat of new drive-through catering hand-delivered by a man in an eye-catching gold morph suit, leopard-print bumbag and medical mask.

Operations manager Dan Cresswell said his bold outfit choice was to bring a smile to residents' faces.

"It's pretty dire out there, there are a lot of miserable and upset people," he told the Tweed Daily News in between catwalk appearances along the line of cars qued.

"So we just want to make someone's day, put a smile on their faces."

Mr Cresswell explained that opening a takeaway drive-through service to adapt to the challenging conditions had allowed some previously laid-off staff to be re-employed.

"Tweed Shire Council approved it, which is fantastic," he said.

"Half the reason to push and do this drive-through was to keep people in jobs - that was No.1 and now we are coming up with other ideas to continue adapting."

While not necessary, Mr Cresswell encouraged people to phone ahead to place an order.

"We are well-equipped for a fly-in and fly-out service so if people order when they pull up they can do that, we just recommend calling," he said.

"We are trying to make things as streamlined as possible."

Like many trendsetters before him, Mr Cresswell said his gold look came from a desire to be unique on his version of a red carpet.

"I purchased the suit for $25 from a lovely Japanese man on Friday night," he said.

"The price was non-negotiable as he wasn't in a rush to sell it but if you want to make a quality statement you have to pay for it - so I did.

"I think after people have seen me in it, I'll be able to make a profit selling it- it's become a hot item."

Cubby Bakehouse is offering most of their usual menu, with a few slight changes, including meals to take home and reheat later.

Fruit boxes are also available for purchase in the drive-through every Tuesday and Thursday.

To order, phone 0458 958 852.