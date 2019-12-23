Menu
Crime

Family to farewell Qld teen killed in mass-stabbing today

by Jeremy Pierce
23rd Dec 2019 12:15 PM
A TEENAGER stabbed to death in an horrific attack in the heart of Surfers Paradise will be farewelled on the Gold Coast today.

Jack Beasley with dad Brett. Picture: Facebook
Jack Beasley, a keen rugby league player with the Helensvale Hornets, had just graduated from Year 12 at Pacific Pines High School when he was attacked during a night out in Surfers 10 days ago.

Five teens from the Logan area have since been arrested and charged with his murder.

Friends of stabbing victim Jack Beasley gather to pay their respects at the scene of the tragedy outside the Surfers Paradise IGA. Picture: Liam Kidston.
A large gathering is expected to attend Jack's funeral service at the Southport Church of Christ later this morning.

