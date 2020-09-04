‘Going to stab you’: Drunk mum’s rampage with knife

A MOTHER-of-three stormed a man's house and chased him around the neighbourhood with a knife over a bitter property dispute.

Neighbours in the Willow Vale area recalled hearing the woman scream "I'm going to stab you" as she pursued him.

Courtney Louise McDonald, 31, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company, going armed so as to cause fear, threatening violence and other charges.

The court heard McDonald went to the house following a disagreement between her current partner and his ex-wife over a property settlement on May 1.

McDonald and her boyfriend co-accused were "heavily intoxicated" and made the "very bad choice" to attend the house, her barrister, Josie Salzman said.

The court heard she threw a wine glass at the door, and punched and kicked it alongside her co-accused until it broke.

She chased the victim, who was the boyfriend of the ex-wife and home alone, as he tried to escape.

At one point she said "come here c**t" while armed with the knife. The victim screamed at her to put the knife down, the court was told.

McDonald also said to a "terrified" neighbour watching on "what are you f***king look at, mind your own business" while waving the knife around.

The court was told the victim thought he was going to be stabbed.

Magistrate Michelle Dooley sentenced McDonald to four months jail, wholly suspended.

"To attend your (partner's ex-wife's) home, the breaking in of the door, the threatening with the knife, the incident that occurred outside of the house; at any stage something far worse could have easily happened," she said. "You arm yourself with a knife, (and) anything can happen at that point."

Ms Salzman said the incident was a "wake-up call" for her client.

She said McDonald was intoxicated on the night and had not touched a drink since after realising she had issues.

Her co-accused's matter is yet to be finalised and will be heard later this month.

