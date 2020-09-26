Gofundme page set up in honour of fatal car crash victim

The 31-year-old was killed in a car crash near Cecil Plains on Thursday night.

FRIENDS of St George man Justin Sinclair who was tragically killed in car crash near Cecil Plains has set up a Gofundme page.

The 31-year-old died after his car crashed about 7km west of Cecil Plains on Cecil Plains-Moonie Rd about 11pm on Thursday.

Mr Sinclair was the driver and sole occupant of the 4WD.

Terri Ball has set up the gofundme page, saying: "Losing our loved ones comes at a high price for families especially when they are well loved and liked taken from us unexpectedly in the prime of their life.

"Justin was a brother, uncle, son, cousin, nephew and GREAT MATE.

"Let's help his family say goodbye and make his memory last.

"Anything you can give will help with Justin's funeral and will be appreciated more than you know."

Go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/all-for-justo