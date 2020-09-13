Glimpse into Meghan’s new $20m mansion

Meghan Markle claimed that "confidence" is her "best accessory" as she shared a glimpse inside her £11 million (AU$19.3 million) mansion in Montecito in a Zoom call.

The mum chatted with clients from her charity Smart Works, giving a rare peek inside the nine-bedroom and 16-bathroom mansion in upscale Montecito, Santa Barbara.

The Duchess of Sussex was sat in front of an elaborate stone fireplace, with a painting in a chic black frame propped up on the mantelpiece, next to a small lamp.

In the corner was a large pot plant, while the window looked out onto the sprawling 7.38 acre property the royal couple reportedly bought for £11 million in July.

Meghan joined three women who had benefited from the charity in a virtual call where she celebrated the anniversary of her sellout clothing line to raise funds for the cause.

Smart Works helps women back into the world of work by providing them with new outfits, coaching and the confidence they need to shine at a job interview.

Speaking from her LA home, Meghan said: "People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves but it's really not.

"All of that stuff is the exterior but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory.

"It's the confidence, it's what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with that will take you to that next layer of success."

She went on to say: "As women so often it's so easy to forget all of your skills and assets.

"Not that they're not there, but you need someone to point them out for you and say, 'yeah that's right.'

"I find women who volunteer, especially with Smart Works, is they're not pointing out something that doesn't exist, but they're seeing something in you for the first time".

Meghan appeared particularly confident herself, dressed in a chic camel coloured tank top and a crisp white blazer as she chatted with the women.

She wore her long brunette tresses in a ponytail which she swept to the side.

Asking the women what the best tip they had learned from their time working with the charity was one replied "believe in yourself."

"That's so true" Meghan responded.

The recorded conversation was shared on the charity's Instagram page today.

The post was captioned: "One year ago, Smart Works announced the launch of The Smart Set Capsule Collection with The Duchess of Sussex.

"The collection was designed to create a perfect working wardrobe for Smart Works clients.

"With over 3,000 clients coming to Smart Works in the last year and 1,000 women taking pieces, the collection has proved to be invaluable.

"In particular it has played an important role in ensuring the success of the new virtual service which was launched as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To celebrate the first anniversary, The Duchess of Sussex sat down to speak to Karla, Charlene and Agnieszka, three previous clients, to see how their time at Smart Works has helped transform their lives. "

The couple reportedly moved into the luxurious £11.1 million mansion which boasts a pool, theatre, arcade and guesthouse in Montecito, California, back in July.

Located inside a secure gated community, the mansion has a giant swimming pool, sauna, wine cellar and a five-car garage.

It also has a two bedroom guesthouse, which would be perfect for Meghan's mum Doria to stay at.

