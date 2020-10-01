Glennie makes a trip to Chinchilla to support Drought Angels

DONATION: Naomi Ryan (past Glennie student), Lauren Ryan (Glennie student) and Natasha Johnston (Drought Angels Co-founder and former Glennie student) view donations that bring joy to those in need. Pic: Supplied

DROUGHT Angels continue to lend a hand to farmers in thanks for their hard work during a difficult time for drought revenged Queensland – thanks to a special visit from the past.

Glennie School Parents and Friends’ Association President Mark Ryan said, his family took a long-awaited trip to the Drought Angels headquarters in Chinchilla to donate $3,366, in support of their operations on behalf of the Association.

Co-founder of Drought Angels, and a former Glennie student, Natasha Johnston, and her husband, Steele Johnston, showed the Ryan family through their headquarters and outlined how the process works from receiving donations, to dispatching food hampers and care packs.

Mr Ryan said the work the Drought Angels does is immeasurable, and the headquarters is a testament to all their hard work.

“They offer financial assistance and personalised support to thousands of farming families across Australia, (and) the mechanics behind the gift shop is very impressive and worth a look if you are in the area,” said Mr Ryan.

A Glennie School spokeswoman said in a year where our resilience, resolve and compassion is being tested, it’s heartwarming to see the amazing community support that is enabling organisations like Drought Angels to forge ahead with their outstanding work in the rural sector.

“While it is fantastic to give the necessary material items, the ability to reach out and listen to those struggling is the most beneficial,” she said.

“Drought Angels donations are very much a ‘thank you’, rather than a handout.”