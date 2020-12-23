Gladys’ border plea ‘a bit rich’, says Queensland premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has slammed her NSW counterpart Gladys Berejiklian over a plea to keep borders open.

Ms Palaszczuk said it was "a bit rich" for her counterpart to point the finger over heavy travel restrictions placed on greater Sydney and Northern Beaches region residents following a coronavirus cluster outbreak.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian must accept why borders are closed to her state. Picture: Tertius Pickard / NCA NewsWire

"It's not just Queensland that took the tough measures of shutting borders with New South Wales," Ms Palaszczuk told reporters on Wednesday.

"NSW is getting on top of the cluster, but I think it's a bit rich for NSW to start blaming Queensland, Victoria and any other state or territory she wants to blame.

"This has happened in NSW. It has happened on the Northern beaches and we wish them all the very best, but we do not want our lifestyle compromised at this point in time."

"As soon as they get on top of that, the sooner we can get to life as semi-normal as possible."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has pleaded for borders to her state to remain open. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Ms Berejiklian earlier this week pleaded with state leaders not to shut-out Sydney and Northern Beaches region residents and to take a "measured response" to the cluster - especially with Christmas just around the corner.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Ms Palaszczuk implored Queenslanders to respect social distancing requirements and abide by health directions otherwise the state could end up in the same predicament as NSW.

She also reiterated the outbreak was why Queensland was adamant about the border's remaining closed while community transmission was occurring in NSW.

"You'd think, at the moment, if we had community transmission like they've got in Sydney, that could have broader implications across our tourism sector," she said.

"I don't want to see the Gold Coast, Cairns or the Whitsundays go into lockdown … and that's why we are taking those tough measures."

Queensland's hard border closure will continue until at least January 8.

Cars queue to get through to Wodonga from Albury on the Lincoln Causeway. Picture: Simon Dallinger

Ms Palaszczuk's strong words come as 13,000 tests were conducted in Queensland overnight and just one new case was recorded - a returned traveller from Canada in quarantine.

She said some of those tested overnight were from the Northern Beaches region.

"Today is the 99th day without a case of community transfer in Queensland," she said.

NSW appears to be winning the containment battle of COVID-19 after health authorities announced eight new cases overnight with seven infections being added to Sydney's northern beaches cluster.

Border barriers are reinstalled in Coolangatta and will remain until at least January 8,2021. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Tuesday's figures take the outbreak's total to 97 although the daily number of new cases has progressively decreased throughout the week.

Queensland has a hard border closure and is denying entry to anyone who has visited or resides in greater Sydney or the Northern Beaches region.

Victoria has taken similar measures, with anyone who has been in Greater Sydney or the Central Coast now denied access to the southern mainland state.

SA, WA and the Northern Territory have implemented NSW border or travel restrictions.

