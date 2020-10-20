Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has pleaded guilty to possessing a radar detecting device. FILE PHOTO.
A man has pleaded guilty to possessing a radar detecting device. FILE PHOTO.
Crime

Gladstone man caught with radar detector

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
19th Oct 2020 1:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE man who was caught with a radar detecting device told police it was just a GPS.

Desmond Michael Hipwell, 51, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing the prohibited item.

Hipwell was stopped on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale on September 1, where police suspected he had a radar detector.

He was required to produce the device which he said was a GPS and he didn't know it was a radar detector.

Self-represented in court, Hipwell said he had no excuse for the offence.

He was fined $400.

 

Read more court stories:

Man smoked marijuana so he wouldn't fight with partner

FIRE UP: Servo tantrum leads to fine in Biloela court

'Weed helps me': Drug addict was at large for a year

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone radar detector
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Steroid user caught drink driving with bucket of used needles

        Premium Content Steroid user caught drink driving with bucket of used...

        News A GAS worker who drove drunk with a protein bucket filled with vials, and used needles, placed himself in hot water at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court.

        Million-dollar farming opportunity up for sale in the Western Downs

        Premium Content Million-dollar farming opportunity up for sale in the Western...

        News A WESTERN Downs property ideal for local farmers looking to expand is on the market...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        How this Chinchilla kindy became one of Queensland’s top rated

        How this Chinchilla kindy became one of Queensland’s top...

        News IN A JOINT effort of love and support between families, the community, and staff ...