Giving regional students helping hand towards brighter future

LOCAL VOICE: Chinchilla local and Origin apprentice, Steph Usher inspired students around the nation to dream big when it comes to their future during a Beacon Foundation seminar. Pic: Supplied

Many country kids don’t realise there are career opportunities close to home in regional Queensland – and a Chinchilla local recently had the opportunity to bust the myth that you have to move to the city for job opportunities.

Origin Energy apprentice Steph Usher encouraged students across Australia to step outside their comfort zone and try something different during an online seminar.

Ms Usher was a panellist at one of Beacon Foundation’s Industry Live events, where she shared her journey with over 1,380 students.

The electrical instrumentation apprentice said she had never heard about the electrical engineering opportunities available on the Western Downs, and had been working in music before moving back to Chinchilla.

“I love it and would recommend an apprenticeship to anyone keen to make a change,” she said.

Ms Usher said while living, working, and studying in Brisbane she grew home sick and began questing the path she had taken, so since successfully applying as an apprentice – she hasn’t looked back.

“I love spending my days outside and having the opportunity to learn from my team. I’ve discovered a job I didn’t know existed, but while doing the job, I’m also discovering so much about the Western Downs that I didn’t know existed,” she said.

“As a second-year apprentice I’ve been exposed to such a wide scope of work with Origin so far.

“I work with a great team of people, mostly focused on gas well intervention, keeping the wells producing.”

By giving students the opportunity to interact with Ms Usher, and other apprentice and trainee panellists, students learnt about real life, honest accounts while broadening their minds to new opportunities.

The Beacon Foundation is a national for purpose organisation which aims to connect young people, the education system, community, and industry.

Through practical partnerships, programs and initiatives the organisation inspires and prepares Australian students towards more meaningful careers.

Supporting the Beacon Foundation for over 10 years, the Origin Energy Foundation helps young people realise their potential, so once school is over, they have the skills and confidence to succeed and are supported with strong connections to local businesses.

To learn about the next Industry Live panel, click HERE.