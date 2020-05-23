Giving back to the heart and soul of our country: farmers

DONATING most of their spare time to make sure farmers aren’t forgotten, married couple Chris and Dean Barnett have been volunteering with the Drought Angels for five years.

Although farmers are some of the most resilient people you’ll ever meet, Mr Barnett said there’s no shame in having each others backs.

“All were doing is providing a thankyou from the rest of Australia for putting food on our plates,” he said.

“It’s a matter of being face-to-face with farmers and letting them know they haven’t been forgotten, that’s the main thing.”

Mr Barnett said travelling across Australia to deliver food and care packages to farmers in need, the pair has clocked up about 70,000kms.

“We do it to help farmers and to try and put food on their tables and when we call out to see them we give them an ear, and sit down and listen to what they have to say,” he said.

Mr Barnett said 90 per cent of farmers are humble and feel as if someone else needs the care packages more.

“They always say there are people out there worse off,” he said.

“We’ve called around with our food parcels, and they have a tin of bake and half a packet of Weet-Bix, and that’s all they have to eat because any money they have they are speeding on keeping their livestock alive - so it can be very sad out there.

“We have had a lot of instances where they breakdown, we let them talk… and quite often they will burst into tears.”

The Drought Angels are always looking for more volunteers, Chris Barnett said anyone is welcome to join their family and lend a helping hand to make sure farmers aren’t forgotten.

If you’re interested in donating your time, money, or non-perishable food and goods, call 07 4662 7371, or visit www.droughtangels.org.au for more information.