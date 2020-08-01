Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Wayne John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him so he drove while disqualified to find out - trouble was, police picked him up on the way.
Wayne John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him so he drove while disqualified to find out - trouble was, police picked him up on the way.
News

Girlfriend cheating? Disqualified man drove to find out

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
1st Aug 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WAYNE John Donnollan thought his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he went to find out.

The problem was, he shouldn't have driven because he was disqualified by a court order.

As fate would have it police intercepted the 48-year-old on Bottlebrush Drv at Yeppoon on April 4.

It was only the month prior that Donnollan's driver's licence was disqualified.

Donnollan pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on July 30 to his offending.

He copped a mandatory two-year disqualification this time and was also fined $400.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Driver's frank admission to police who pulled him over

Lost wallet at Gracemere park helps police pin drug charge

Woman waves knife at 'slow driver' in road rage incident

disqualified driving charge tmbcourt wayne john donnollan yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        400 per cent jump: Qld’s hottest 100 growth suburbs revealed

        premium_icon 400 per cent jump: Qld’s hottest 100 growth suburbs revealed

        Property More than 20 Queensland suburbs have seen house prices jump at least 400 per cent in the past two decades. Is yours one of them?

        Police reveal plan to tackle teen crime in the Western Downs

        premium_icon Police reveal plan to tackle teen crime in the Western Downs

        Crime Police are calling for the community to step up

        Dad battled drugs for 20yrs because he was in ‘wrong crowd’

        premium_icon Dad battled drugs for 20yrs because he was in ‘wrong crowd’

        Crime A DALBY father broke down at the thought of not being with his daughter as he...

        Roma’s latest tourist attraction now open every day

        premium_icon Roma’s latest tourist attraction now open every day

        News THE interpretative centre is now open seven days a week to visitors.