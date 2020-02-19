Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The 13-year-old girl died on the way to hospital.
The 13-year-old girl died on the way to hospital.
News

Girl, 13, dies in NSW house fire

19th Feb 2020 5:02 AM

A 13-year-old girl has tragically died in a house fire on the Central Coast overnight.

In a statement, a NSW Police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to a home on Scaysbrook Drive, Kincumber following reports of a house fire about 12.30am on Wednesday.

"On arrival officers found the home well alight," the statement read. Family members including a mother and father and two of their children, a boy aged 14 and a girl aged 7, were outside the home however, a third child was unaccounted for, according to police.

Fire & Rescue NSW officers entered the home searching for the missing teenage girl and located her inside.

"She was removed from the home and treated at the scene but sadly died on the way to hospital," the police spokeswoman said.

A crime scene has been established at the home and a full investigation is now underway.

Early inquiries suggest the fire is not suspicious and was not a consequence of the storms that hit the Central Coast and Sydney Region overnight, according to police.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks fire house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

        premium_icon Qld schools record huge drop in OP results

        Education Nearly 40 per cent of Queensland schools have fewer students getting top marks when comparing the percentage of students achieving OP 1 to 5 over the past decade.

        • 19th Feb 2020 5:10 AM
        OP RESULTS: How Western Downs high schools scored

        premium_icon OP RESULTS: How Western Downs high schools scored

        News Western Downs high schools’ OP results have been revealed with students across the...

        Battle on the Balonne hoping to be bigger than ever before

        Battle on the Balonne hoping to be bigger than ever before

        News While the river is now at nearly full capacity, Battle on the Balonne still needs...

        OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        premium_icon OP results: Our most improved schools revealed

        Education See where you school ranked in our special interactive