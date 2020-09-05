Menu
Girl, 11, found safe after 10 days

by Greg Stolz and Jeremy Pierce
5th Sep 2020 5:09 AM

 

Despite mounting fears for her safety after being missing for 10 days, an 11-year-old Gold Coast girl has been found safe.

Queensland police announced about 8.30pm Laine-Ella Hyland had been found safe and well.

She had been the subject of an amber alert after going missing from her Main Beach home on August 18.

She had not been seen since August 24, and the homicide squad became involved today, releasing CCTV footage of her last sighting when she met two girls.

 

A screenshot from a video released by Queensland Police in the search for missing Gold Coast girl Laine-Ella Hyland. It's the last confirmed sighting of the 11-year-old. An amber alert remains active. Picture: Queensland Police
Regional crime co-ordinator Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said today the fact that Laine-Ella has not been seen for 10 days was a 'massive concern'.

Laine-Ella Hyland went missing from her Main Beach home on August 18. Picture: supplied
"Most runaways would be seen by somebody … that's really heightened my concern," he said.

Supt Smith said the Homicide Squad were assisting in the search and police were very anxious to see 'proof of life'.

"Ten days is a long time …," he said.

"I'm hoping it's because she doesn't want to be found but I can't rule out foul play."

South Eastern Police Regional Crime Coordinator Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith is seeking urgent community assistance to locate missing 11-year-old Gold Coast girl, Laine-Ella Hyland. Picture: Jerad Williams
