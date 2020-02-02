Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tennis

Aussie pair’s giant-killing run falls at final hurdle

by Richard Evans
2nd Feb 2020 4:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The dream Australian Open run of local hopes Max Purcell and Luke Saville has come to an end, with the American-British pairing of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury winning the doubles final in straight sets.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Luke Saville and Max Purcell fell just short of completing one of the greatest underdog stories in Australian Open history. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch
Luke Saville and Max Purcell fell just short of completing one of the greatest underdog stories in Australian Open history. Picture: AAP/Lukas Coch

 

The Australian wildcards were under pressure on serve early in Sunday's final on Rod Laver Arena, the No.11 seeds creating 10 break points in the first set.

Ram and Salisbury turned the screws in the second, breaking serve twice, to claim their first grand slam title 6-4 6-2 in just over an hour.

More Stories

Show More
australian open 2020 joe salisbury luke saville max purcell rajeev ram

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Little girl burned after fall into scorching hole

        premium_icon Little girl burned after fall into scorching hole

        News A child has been rushed to hospital after falling into a scorching hole left behind when a tree stump was burned.

        TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        premium_icon TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        News Breakthrough in South Burnett $120,000 drug trafficking scheme.

        Party gets out of control after too many drinks

        premium_icon Party gets out of control after too many drinks

        News Anthony James Mills allegedly threatened to bash fellow drinker.

        Mum caught driving on methamphetamine four times

        premium_icon Mum caught driving on methamphetamine four times

        News Kristie Jade Batson cries while facing drug charges in court.