HOT SHOT: Chinchilla Tennis Association Inc president Jamie O’Loughlin said everyone is welcome – new and old players. Pic: Peta McEachern

CHINCHILLA Tennis Association Inc is embarking on a new era with an exciting revamped sporting calendar for 2020, and a newly appointed club president.

The club has joined forces with Tennis Australia and is hosting the Get Your Racquet On program.

The program sees the club host a social event combining a night of sports, music, games and food to get the community together and moving.

The open court session is designed to get players back into the sport by offering a flexible and fun program – so those with a busy schedule can still get involved, staying healthy and fit while connecting with other members of the community.

Club president as of last year Jamie O’Loughlin said Tennis Australia’s initiative is to get old players in the 25 to 40 age group back into the game.

But all ages are more than welcome to attend.

“There’s a lot of people in Chinchilla that used to play tennis but don’t anymore, it will be good to get them back down there,” O’Loughlin said.

“We used to have 100 plus members and over the years it’s really died off, last year we had around 30 members – so were trying to build that back up.

“A lot of the country sporting clubs are really struggling and dying off, so were just trying to get people out and about.

“It’s about bringing people together and moving, having a bit of a game … and at the end there will be food and drinks put on.”

The eight-week program hits off tonight at 5.30pm, for a free trial for anybody willing to give it a shot … literally and metaphorically.

The Get Your Racquet On program will start up officially on Thursday, February 6.

“Anyone is welcome to come down if they’re keen for a bit of a hit or are interest in playing a bit of tennis this year, or just to see what’s it’s like,” O’Loughlin said.

The club will also be going ahead with Tuesday night fixtures this year, which will be starting up Tuesday, February 4, and a seniors competition will be gearing up on Saturday, February 22.

Players from as far as the coast are expected to compete in that competition.