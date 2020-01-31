Get snapping to win

WINNER: Helen Golden with last year’s winner in the People category Tania Baker, and Trevor Robertson. Pic: Contributed

WHETHER you’re an amateur photographer, the real deal, or just like taking a snap here and there – the Wandoan Photo Challenge is looking for entries from everyone.

In conjunction with the Wandoan Show which kicks off on April 3, the top 30 photos will be printed and specially displayed at the show, where show-goers can vote for their favourite – deciding the people’s choice winners.

There’s an Open class and a Young Photographers class with $1000 of dedicated prizemoney. You can be a local or a visitor, amateur or professional.

There is $5000 in cash spread over 18 different prizes for winners.

Photo co-ordinator at the Wandoan Show Society, Helen Golden, said it’s a great opportunity for aspiring photographers and the like to get their work seen.

The photos also have to be taken locally, since March 31, 2019 and within a 100km radius of Wandoan which includes the following areas; Chinchilla, Condamine, Miles, Wallumbilla, Wandoan, Taroom and all places in between.

There are two different categories this year, with a new and exciting category ‘Dogs, Dogs, Dogs’ which follows the theme of the Wandoan Show in 2020 which will focus on the four legged family members.

The other category is called ‘Small Town, Big Country’, which is an open category for everything but dogs – from the countryside to portraits.

For the 2020 challenge, a new Best Photographer Award has been introduced – with $500 up for grabs. This is open to anyone who enters at least three photos.

Entries open this week. For more details, visit the website www.wandoanphoto challenge.com.