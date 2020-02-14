Get revved for the Roma City Rumble

PEDAL TO THE METAL: The Roma City Rumble will be held on February 22. Picture: Michael Stead Photography

PEDAL TO THE METAL: The Roma City Rumble will be held on February 22. Picture: Michael Stead Photography

A STAR-studded line up of the Nation's best Speedway Drivers will descend on the Roma International Motor Speedway, for the inaugural running of the Roma City Rumble on February 22.

A field of over 30 V8 AMCA Nationals will form the most competitive line-up witnessed at the venue in years, with driver's representing the 'Who's Who' in terms of having won major titles across Australia - headlined by current Australian Champion Matt Hardy, and defending Queensland State Champion Tony Blanch.

"There's been a huge ground swell throughout the whole Speedway community of drivers wanting to compete at Roma," club vice president Shannon Blackburn said.

For the Roma International Motor Speedway Club, the upcoming Roma City Rumble is the first step in an ambitious plan to bring more major events - including Australian Titles to the South West Queensland venue in the future.

"Having the very best AMCA drivers in Australia commit to race here is a huge endorsement of all the work the club has done to improve the venue and shows we can host major events of this calibre," Blackburn said.

"It's a great opportunity and gains a lot of exposure for our local club."

Supporting the V8 AMCA Nationals will be supported by a field of National 4 Cylinder Sedans and Junior Sedans. In total, it's expected over 50 cars will compete on the night, with drivers looking to steal their share of the limelight and the $2,000 prize purse.

Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 6pm, with full bar and canteen facilities available for all in attendance.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for under 18s and pensioners, $40 for a family pass (two adults and two children under 18) and children under 12 are free.