Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Magistrate Chris Callaghan has tossed the father of a Southside man out of his courtroom following a verbal tirade.
Magistrate Chris Callaghan has tossed the father of a Southside man out of his courtroom following a verbal tirade.
News

‘Get out of my courtroom’: Callaghan throws aggro dad out

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
25th Nov 2020 12:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE father of a Southside man facing multiple charges has been thrown from a Gympie courtroom and told to stop acting like a "pork chop" following a verbal stoush with the magistrate.

The father of 23-year-old Jamie Dennis Geoffrey Butler was in court this week for Mr Butler's appearance by video to face a number of charges, including failing to appear, driving without a licence and evasion.

However, no lawyer showed up to represent Mr Butler, leaving him to answer questions from Mr Callaghan.

Mr Butler told the court he had applied for legal aid twice and was unsure of who should be representing him in court. He ultimately decided he "might as well" plead guilty to the charges given the confusion, he said.

Jamie Butler’s father attended Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.
Jamie Butler’s father attended Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Calculated: How a Gympie mum swindled her boss out of $136k

* Judge slams Gympie strangler a 'coward'

Mr Butler's father's groaned and sighed loudly several times from the gallery before blowing up and loudly exclaiming the prosecution needed to get its act together.

He continued to loudly berate the court when challenged by Mr Callaghan over his outburst and told him to "go and get his lawyer for him".

When the man continued berating the magistrate and police prosecutor Lisa Manns, Mr Callaghan told him to "get out of my courtroom".

"Tell your father to behave himself please; he doesn't need to be carrying on like a pork chop," Mr Callaghan said to Mr Butler on the video call after his father had stormed from the room.

Mr Butler's case was adjourned to a later date.

More Stories

court crime gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer Valley agricultural business set to expand

        Premium Content Lockyer Valley agricultural business set to expand

        News A well-established Lockyer Valley agricultural business has formed an exciting partnership that will boost agriculture across the region

        Teenager and woman face court on torture, child neglect charges

        Premium Content Teenager and woman face court on torture, child neglect...

        Crime The court heard the teenager in custody for unrelated charges

        NAMED: Top Western Downs artists awarded for ’rising above’

        Premium Content NAMED: Top Western Downs artists awarded for ’rising above’

        Council News THIS year's outstanding artists have been awarded for their creativity across...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail