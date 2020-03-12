GET HELP: Full list of numbers for domestic violence support

IF YOU or someone you know has had experience in an abusive relationship, or with domestic violence, please seek help from the following numbers and organisations:

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800 RESPECT

Sexual Assault Helpline: 1800 010 120

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Domestic Violence Action Centre: 4642 1354

Sexual Assault Support Service (Toowoomba): 4616 6950

Queensland Indigenous Family Violence Legal Service: 1800 88 77 00

Dalby Crisis Support Association: 4669 8499

Centacare Safer Families Support Service (Roma, St George, Cunnamulla, Charleville): 1300 477 433

Domestic Violence Regional Service (South West): 4639 3605

Domestic Violence Service (Far South West): 4622 5230

Working Against Abuse Service (Roma, St George and Mitchell Courts): 4622 5230