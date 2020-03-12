GET HELP: Full list of numbers for domestic violence support
IF YOU or someone you know has had experience in an abusive relationship, or with domestic violence, please seek help from the following numbers and organisations:
DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811
DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636
1800 RESPECT
Sexual Assault Helpline: 1800 010 120
Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800
Lifeline: 13 11 14
Domestic Violence Action Centre: 4642 1354
Sexual Assault Support Service (Toowoomba): 4616 6950
Queensland Indigenous Family Violence Legal Service: 1800 88 77 00
Dalby Crisis Support Association: 4669 8499
Centacare Safer Families Support Service (Roma, St George, Cunnamulla, Charleville): 1300 477 433
Domestic Violence Regional Service (South West): 4639 3605
Domestic Violence Service (Far South West): 4622 5230
Working Against Abuse Service (Roma, St George and Mitchell Courts): 4622 5230