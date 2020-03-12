Menu
GET HELP: Full list of numbers for domestic violence support

Meg Gannon
12th Mar 2020 2:00 PM

IF YOU or someone you know has had experience in an abusive relationship, or with domestic violence, please seek help from the following numbers and organisations:

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

1800 RESPECT

Sexual Assault Helpline: 1800 010 120

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Domestic Violence Action Centre: 4642 1354

Sexual Assault Support Service (Toowoomba): 4616 6950

Queensland Indigenous Family Violence Legal Service: 1800 88 77 00

Dalby Crisis Support Association: 4669 8499

Centacare Safer Families Support Service (Roma, St George, Cunnamulla, Charleville): 1300 477 433

Domestic Violence Regional Service (South West): 4639 3605

Domestic Violence Service (Far South West): 4622 5230

Working Against Abuse Service (Roma, St George and Mitchell Courts): 4622 5230

