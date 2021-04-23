A man has shared a quick and easy hack to avoid paying huge parking fees while leaving your car in the city on a big night out.

TikTok user Jackblarred shared a post explaining how he drove to a parking garage in Perth's CBD and halved the cost of a pricey return Uber fare from a south western suburbs.

"LIFE HACK: when you want to go on a decent Sunday sesh but cbf paying loads for an Uber," he wrote.

He explained an Uber to his "Sunday Sesh" would cost him $61, or around $122 for a return trip.

He instead drove in, parked in the garage and left his car there until his girlfriend was able to drive him back to the city to pick up his car.

Instead of paying $115 in parking fees, Jackblarred hit the "lost ticket" button, and was charged just $50 - a saving of $65.

A number of commenters questioned whether the hack was worth the man's time.

Assuming he still had to get an Uber home for $61, and then pay the $50, plus get his girlfriend to drive him back in, he hasn't saved all that much.

"Bestie please just catch a train," one person wrote.

"Sir you saved like $10 in the end," another wrote.

But the man insisted it was worth the effort, saying he "saved $72 if I was to Uber there and back".

Originally published as 'Genius' hack to avoid huge parking fees