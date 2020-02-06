Geitz unveils diverse netball gear for all

After wearing a slim A-line dress on court for a decade, Laura Geitz has designed a diverse range of netball gear to suit all body shapes and sizes.

LAURA Geitz is on a mission to diversify what netballers wear on court, so women aren't forced to "fit into one mould".

The retired Queensland and Australian netball champion has collaborated with Brisbane-based sportswear company Tribal Sports to launch a new range of netball gear, The Tribal Netball Geitzy, which features a variety of shapes - such as loose and tight-fitting options, tights and skorts - with a goal to make more women and girls feel confident and comfortable on court.

Laura Geitz, with Olivia Stariha, 9, and Teagan Levi, 16, has teamed up with Aussie activewear brand Tribal Sport to launch the performance-based Tribal Netball Geitzy range. Picture: Adam Head

"There's always been a space in the netball community to revolutionise what is worn at the elite level that then filters to the grassroots level," Geitz, 32, said.

"I could line all my dresses up and year to year they didn't differ. We went from the parachute skirt to the slim A-line dress and it stayed like that for a decade."

"It's not about making the girls think they have to fit into one mould. There's so many shapes and sizes that play our game … and we have just wanted whoever you are to pull it on and feel confident and comfortable."

"You don't want to be heading out on court worrying about pulling your dress down. You don't want to have to think about what you're wearing at all."

Geitz wants to diversify netball gear so women of all shapes and sizes feel comfortable and confident on court. Picture: Adam Head

The gear also features sunsmart fabric as well as a cap sleeve and a collar to better protect players in the Queensland climate.

The range was unveiled on Thursday night at a launch event at Lightspace, where netball players from local Brisbane clubs joined Geitz in a runway show.

Geitz would love to see the range adopted at an elite level, saying "high performance is in our sight".

The project was the perfect reintroduction to netball for Geitz, who welcomed her second child, Frank, in July, a little brother to Barney, who turns three this month.

"You don't realise how much you miss it until you come back and get involved again," she said.

"I love being a mum and I have two amazing little boys. It's really nice for Barney, he's almost three and he's understanding what my work involved and what I do and that's really special."