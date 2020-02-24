Gawn officially named new Demons skipper

Max Gawn is Melbourne's new captain.

As reported by the Sunday Herald Sun, the Demons have installed the ruckman as its sole captain for 2020, replacing co-captains Nathan Jones and Jack Viney.

Jones stepped down from the role late last year, while Viney has been replaced by the All-Australian ruckman.

Gawn was voted in to the position after a player and coach vote.

Max Gawn is Melbourne’s new captain. Picture: Michael Klein

Viney will serve as Gawn's vice-captain.

"Max has developed as a leader, particularly over the past three seasons, with his training and playing standards going to another level in recent years and we are pleased to announce him as captain," Melbourne football boss Josh Mahoney said.

"We are in the very fortunate position to have two standout leaders at the football club in Max Gawn and Jack Viney, who were voted on unanimously by both players and staff."

The pair are the only two players to be officially recognised with leadership roles, with the Demons not appointing a formal leadership group.

"This year we have limited our formal leadership titles to just captain and vice-captain," he said.

"We will not be appointing a formal leadership group. We see our growth coming from the increased leadership of all players who will take on a shared leadership responsibility."

Jones and Viney have co-captained Melbourne for the last three years, including to the club's run to the preliminary final in 2018.

The Demons are coming off a disappointing season, dropping from preliminary finalists to second last after winning just five games last year.