Gas company completes ‘transformational’ $400M project

SENEX has further established themselves as an important supplier of gas to the domestic market, after they announced the successful completion of their $400 million Surat Basin natural gas development project.

Senex Managing Director and CEO Ian Davies said Senex has now completed its 80 well Surat Basin drilling campaign, down from the 110 initially planned due to continued production outperformance.

In conjunction with Jemena, Senex has also successfully built and commissioned natural gas facilities at Roma North and Atlas, delivering greenfield gas processing infrastructure capacity of more than 20 petajoules a year.

“In October 2018, Senex reached its final investment decision for this $400 million capital program,” Mr Davies said.

“Less than two years later, Roma North and Atlas have been successfully delivered – an industry leading achievement and a credit to all involved.

“We are proud to have worked closely with our partners, Jemena and Easternwell, landholders, community and other stakeholders to successfully develop these critical natural gas resources for the east coast market.”

Mr Davies said the company was appreciative of the strong policy settings of successive Queensland Government, enabling the development of the valuable resources.

“With proved and probably natural gas reserves in excess of 600 PJ across our Surat Basin acreage, Senex will be delivering natural gas to the domestic market for decades to come,” he said.

“Roma North has been consistently producing above nameplate capacity at around 18 terajoules per day.

“Atlas production has exceeded 15 TJ/day and continues to increase steadily towards nameplate capacity of 32 TJ/day, with an additional 8TJ/ day of installed capacity available.”

Mr Davies said initial water treatment facilities at Atlas had been commissioned, with construction expected to be complete by mid 2021.