GALLERY: Riders flock to Dalby Motocross practice day

BIG AIR: More than 100 riders ventured out to the Dalby MX park for their practice day on October 17, 2020. Picture: Sam Turner

MORE than 100 riders shredded their way through the dirt tracks at the Dalby Motocross park today.

Following the inevitable shutdown during coronavirus, the sporting club has been able to host their first practice day since the pandemic.

Food trucks, beers, and plumes of exhaust could be seen around the park as Dalby families enjoyed a day out in the sun.

Dalby Motocross' Alexa Law said they were able to hold a free ride day recently too, and are stoked to revive the club this year.

"We're just stepping into a full committee at the moment," she said.

"They were shut previously for four years, and we only just got it up and running again."

Mrs Law said fellow riders Tommy and Josh were able to breath some life into the adrenaline sport, attracting riders from across the region.

