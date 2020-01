NEW YEAR: The Chinchilla Club Hotel rodeo street party was the place to be on NYE 2019. Pic: Peta McEachern

NEW YEAR: The Chinchilla Club Hotel rodeo street party was the place to be on NYE 2019. Pic: Peta McEachern

THE Chinchilla Club Hotel got wild out west on New Year’s Eve with their Rodeo Street Party.

Many tried and failed to wrangle the mechanical bull with the average time sitting at five seconds, although there were a handful of champion bull riders who rode it out for an impressive 25 seconds.

DJ Jase and DJ Damo kept that partygoers grooving until 2am.