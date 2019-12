FESTIVE FUN: 68 snaps of festive fun at the Chinchilla Botanical Parkland. Pic: Peta McEachern

Chinchilla Lions Club put on a spectacular display of lights at the Botanical Parklands this Christmas - and Saturday, December 21, was no exception.

Local families were joined by out of towners for a night of entertainment, food trucks, a jumping castle, light installations, and good old fashion Aussie barbecue.

Check out the 87 family photographs that captured the special night this Christmas holidays.