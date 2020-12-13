Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sign from Yidney access track to Happy Valley.
Sign from Yidney access track to Happy Valley.
News

GALLERY: Fraser Island fire aftermath in photos

Jessica Grewal
8th Dec 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 13th Dec 2020 3:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

INCREDIBLE photos emerging from the Fraser Island fire show just how close the blaze got to destroying the Happy Valley township and other

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

Blackened earth and trees going right up to the back of properties like Happy Valley's Maheno Lodge and in the ridge behind the Yidney Rocks holiday units are among the

The photos were taken from the Happy Valley lookout, access track and from the beach at Yidney Rocks.

They were provided exclusively to the Chronicle by volunteers who, together with local residents and fire fighters, defended Happy Valley on Monday and put in a massive effort at the Yidney Rocks. Oaks fire on Tuesday.

Full coverage can be found here.

More Stories

bushfires editors picks fire fraser coast fires
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ray White Rural donates $100k to help farming families

        Premium Content Ray White Rural donates $100k to help farming families

        News RAY White has donated $100,000 to the Drought Angels to help support farming families in need in the lead up to Christmas.

        Western Downs arts community celebrated in new online platform

        Premium Content Western Downs arts community celebrated in new online...

        News THE region’s arts community will venture into the virtual world to deliver an...

        Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Premium Content Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Education Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre blames technical blunder

        Farming communities set to receive economic boost

        Premium Content Farming communities set to receive economic boost

        News RURAL and regional economies are set to benefit from a $64,000 economic boost prior...