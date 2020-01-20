GALLERY: Dalby plays host to Western Downs bowlers

Local bowls players from across the Western Downs spent Sunday vying for top honours at the annual President's Day competition.

Local bowls players from across the Western Downs spent Sunday vying for top honours at the annual President's Day competition.

BOWLS: In the spirit of friendly competition and with the aim of sinking a beer or two at the end of the day, Dalby Bowls Club hosted yet another successful President’s Day competition on Sunday.

Bowls Clubs from across the Western Downs, from as far as Meandarra and Wandoan, came together to play off against one another, vying for a win and for a few raffle prizes too.

Top honours went to Ron Schaffer’s dream team, with Brian Harris, Nev Rashleigh and Vince Hart, who won with a final score of 2+20.

Dalby Team 1 took out top honours.

Runners up were Whooper Lane’s team, with Clarrie Brown, Darryl Frizzell, and Rob Hughes, who finished on 2+13.

Team Dalby 1 were the runners up.

Check out all the action from the day in the gallery below: