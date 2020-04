ANZAC DAY looked and felt different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Chinchilla residents came together to make it a special, unique, and heart felt Anzac ceremony by participating in individual driveway Dawn Services.

The photo gallery below not only shows residents Dawn Service at first light, but also how others commemorated in their own way to honour those who fought for their country.

Chinchilla Anzac Day in pictures, Saturday April 25 2020: