GALLERY: Carols by candlelight

CHRISTMAS JOY: Combined Churches Christmas Carols provided the perfect opportunity for the community to gather at the Botanical Parklands. Pic: Peta McEachern

CHRISTMAS JOY: Combined Churches Christmas Carols provided the perfect opportunity for the community to gather at the Botanical Parklands. Pic: Peta McEachern

THE Botanic Parklands was the place to be when all the local church denominations gathered as one on Sunday for a combined evening of carols.

The night kicked off at 6pm with a sausage sizzle, with proceeds going to the Chinchilla branch of the Bible Society.

The carols began at 7pm with everybody signing along to the Christmas classics until 8.15pm.

The evening ended with a beautiful rendition of Silent Night, which saw candles lifted to the night sky in a moving display of Christmas spirit.