GALLERY: All photos from Dalby Devils’ first game after hiatus

FOOTY IS BACK: Check out all the photos from the Dalby Devils first game back.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The new normal for the Dalby Devils looks a little like this: hand sanitiser as you enter the field, and a sign-in through an app on any smart phone.

It looks like social distancing between spectators, and thorough cleaning of any and all surfaces surrounding the field.

But the passion of the players and the love of their game remains consistent with seasons prior.

The Dalby Devils took to their home field for the first game back after the pandemic put the brakes on the game for the year.

Toowoomba Junior Rugby League president Dan Aldons said it was somewhat of an impatient wait to get the players back on the field.

“It’s great to get the football back,” he said.

“I know the kids have been busting to get back out there.

“It’s been a long road to get us here but it’s just good to be able to give them some football this year.”

Despite a change in circumstances, and a new eight-week season, Aldons said TJRL’s goals remained the same: to get players on the field and deliver the community the sport they love.

“This is all new territory for us,” he said.

“With these eight weeks we’re just going to try and get back to normality, get some footy played.

“Hopefully things will ease up next season and in the summer months, and we can get back to normal next year but if not we’ll get a bit of practice under new conditions and get used to that.”

The under-13, under-14, and under-15 Devils took on Pittsworth, and the under-16s played Collegians.

Check out all the photos from what was a great day of footy: