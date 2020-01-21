GALLERY: A window to the outback opened in Chinchilla

OUTBACK VIEWS: Carol McCormack with one of her artworks.

A TRIP to Yaraka in western Queensland provided inspiration for the Glenmorgan Art Group’s latest exhibition.

Members of their group visited the property ‘Bellview’ and spent five days painting scenes around them.

Cindy Grimes from the Glenmorgan Art group said going to such an isolated place to paint made it much more intense.

“Because we were there all painting together and the five of us know each other so well, we were very much absorbed with our painting and with that experience,” she said.

“It made it very intense … just focusing on our art.”

“As art group colleagues we really get a lot from each other and you really enjoy those times when you’re together and you’ve got a block of time to paint.

“Normally at home you might paint for a couple of hours a couple of times a week but that focused time really is great for everybody who comes along.”

Most members of the group painted the same scenes with the familiar subject matter allowing for their individual styles to be highlighted once the exhibition was hung together.

The Glenmorgan Art Group’s exhibition will be on display until February 27.