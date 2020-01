BUSY BEES: Busy Bees celebrated their class of 2019 graduation at the Botanic Parkland on Thursday, January 24 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern

Busy Bees in Chinchilla celebrated their kindy class of 2019 graduation at 5.30pm at the Botanic Parkland on Thursday, January 24 2020.

Family’s gathered on the grass as the sun set to celebrate their little one’s graduation and the journey to prep that they’re about to embark on.

The ceremony which marked the end of an era included a class performance, awards, gifts, and a celebratory cake cutting.