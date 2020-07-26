Menu
JUNIORS IN ACTION: Check out all the photos from the Swans v Tigers matches.
AFL

GALLERY: 110+ pics of our youngest Swans taking on Toowoomba

Meg Gannon
26th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
AUSSIE RULES: Running onto their home ground for round three of the AFLDD junior competition, our youngest Dalby Swans were greeted with an onslaught of applause and support from friends and family as they hit the field to play against the Toowoomba Tigers.

Round three brought with some tough match ups against the Tigers, but brought out the best in the Swans as they faced the challenge head on.

See below for a full list of results, top players, and photos from the games:

RESULTS:

Under-12s:

DALBY – 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)

Best Players: G. Banks, H. O’Toole, K. Parkes, Z. Gould, H. Marshall, C. Banks

TOOWOOMBA – 4.3 9.4 13.9 18.15 (123)

Goal Kickers: R. Becker 4, R. Madut 4, M. Artavilla-Bennett 3, A. Fraser 2, A. Diprose, B. Steinberg, A. Sykes, R. Gaffney, W. Turner

Best Players: A. Fraser, P. Bruce, R. Becker, R. Madut, A. Diprose, M. Artavilla-Bennett

Under-14s:

DALBY – 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.4 (4)

Best Players: W. McBay Hancock, H. Waye, G. Aaron, C. Shields, C. Wynd, B. Smith

TOOWOOMBA – 3.1 4.2 9.6 12.9 (81)

Goal Kickers: C. Bruce 5, O. Bruce 2, F. Russell 2, S. Wilson, J. Stewart, L. Fraser

Best Players: L. Paget, L. Fraser, C. Bruce, F. Russell, C. Zirbel, R. Webb

Photos
View Gallery
afldd 2020 dalby swans junior afl toowoomba tigers

