GALLERY: 110+ pics of our youngest Swans taking on Toowoomba
AUSSIE RULES: Running onto their home ground for round three of the AFLDD junior competition, our youngest Dalby Swans were greeted with an onslaught of applause and support from friends and family as they hit the field to play against the Toowoomba Tigers.
Round three brought with some tough match ups against the Tigers, but brought out the best in the Swans as they faced the challenge head on.
See below for a full list of results, top players, and photos from the games:
RESULTS:
Under-12s:
DALBY – 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
Best Players: G. Banks, H. O’Toole, K. Parkes, Z. Gould, H. Marshall, C. Banks
TOOWOOMBA – 4.3 9.4 13.9 18.15 (123)
Goal Kickers: R. Becker 4, R. Madut 4, M. Artavilla-Bennett 3, A. Fraser 2, A. Diprose, B. Steinberg, A. Sykes, R. Gaffney, W. Turner
Best Players: A. Fraser, P. Bruce, R. Becker, R. Madut, A. Diprose, M. Artavilla-Bennett
Under-14s:
DALBY – 0.0 0.2 0.2 0.4 (4)
Best Players: W. McBay Hancock, H. Waye, G. Aaron, C. Shields, C. Wynd, B. Smith
TOOWOOMBA – 3.1 4.2 9.6 12.9 (81)
Goal Kickers: C. Bruce 5, O. Bruce 2, F. Russell 2, S. Wilson, J. Stewart, L. Fraser
Best Players: L. Paget, L. Fraser, C. Bruce, F. Russell, C. Zirbel, R. Webb