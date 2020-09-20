GALLERY: 100+ Photos from the Chinchilla Open Tennis Tournament

THE Chinchilla Open Tennis Tournament was a smashing success with a few locals coming out on top, and talent travelling across Queensland to compete.

REGIONAL SPORT: Brad Hubbard at the Chinchilla Tennis Open Tournament - Saturday, September 19, 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern

President of the Chinchilla Tennis Association Brad Hubbard said it was great to see everyone back on the courts.

“The tournament draws people from around the district together, which at the moment, the way the virus is, people were getting out less, so events like this are really good for the people within the region,” he said.

Mr Hubbard said local talent hung in well, noting sister team Julie Mutch and Charmaine Nixon took out the women’s doubles.

“Charmaine also won the singles, so she did really well today,” he said.

“Overall, the standards have been good, and the participation is good, and it’s also great to see good sportsmanship.”

REGIONAL SPORT: Charmaine Nixon knocking the womans finals out at Chinchilla Tennis Open Tournament - Saturday, August 19, 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern

Travelling 550km to attend, the boys from Emerald & District Lawn Tennis Association Inc made the epic journey out west to compete, and to support regional Queensland towns doing it tough.

Emerald Tennis Club member Lance Bennet said they’ve enjoyed visiting Chinchilla so much they’ll definitely be back for next year’s tournament.

“We’re doing a tour to support little country towns in tennis… because of COVID-19,” Bennet said.

“We know how hard it is to run a tournament as we run a couple of our own, and we appreciate the clubs that make the effort - so we want to support them.... as well as putting the stimulus package back into the bar.

“Out here the country atmosphere, the camaraderie, the friendship – it’s second to none, and full credit to Chinchilla, everyone is lovely and so accommodating.”

REGIONAL SPORT: Emerald & District Lawn Tennis Association Inc at the Chinchilla Tennis Open Tournament - Saturday, August 19, 2020. Pic: Peta McEachern

The biggest win, Bennet said, is players being able to complete against new talent.

“They get talent from elsewhere to come and play, they’ve never played us before, and we’ve never played them before, so it’s a win-win scenario,” he said.

“It would be fantastic to see Chinchilla visit our club and support us as well.”

Mr Hubbard said the tournament was a testament to the great work of Don Bell.

“He’s a very experienced tournament director and people always enjoy participating in the tournament he runs,” he said.

“It’s good to see that Chinchilla can hold an opens event that people think is worth travelling to play in.

“The facilities are looking great, and that’s thanks to the hard work of club members.”

Players travelled from Emerald, Toowoomba, Dalby, Tara, and everywhere in-between to attend the Chinchilla Open Tennis Tournament on Saturday, September 19, 2020.



