Gaga, J-Lo wow at inauguration

Lady Gaga, dressed in a dramatic black and red gown, with a large gold brooch in the shape of a dove of peace delivered an exuberant, traditional performance of "The Star Spangled Banner."

The powerful and pure rendition of America's rousing national anthem was accompanied by the United States Marine Band.

Oscar-winner Gaga - one of Mr Biden's most high-profile supporters - was pictured arriving a the US Capitol, where she rehearsed for her role in the celebrations.

"I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans," Gaga, 34, posted from Washington, D.C.

"A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear," she added, referring to the political unrest and protests earlier this month that threatened to overshadow Biden's inauguration.

The A Star is Born singer continued: "A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is nonviolent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol".

Jennifer Lopez, looking resplendent in all-white suit with a ruffled cream blouse - and sporting her $1 million ($A1.29m) diamond ring from Alex Rodriguez - held her own in a medley of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful".

The 51-year-old's performance was pitch perfect and unerstated, compared to her controversial Super Bowl performance with Shakira.

But Lopez did incorporate a touch of Jenny from the Block when she added a bit of Spanish - and a snatch from her hit song "Let's Get Loud".

In Spanish, she said: "One nation, with liberty and justice for all."

Like Gaga, Lopez supported President Joe Biden throughout his election campaign.

In a moment of political unity, country singer Garth Brooks, a Republican, sang "Amazing Grace" a capella.

Just moments after Joe Biden addressed the nation for the first time as 46th president, Brooks took off his cowboy hat and belted out the beloved hymn with his trademark country twang.

