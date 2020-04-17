Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hannah Gadsby's new live show, Douglas.
Hannah Gadsby's new live show, Douglas.
TV

Gadsby’s new comic masterpiece

by TIM MARTAIN
17th Apr 2020 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TASMANIAN comedian Hannah Gadsby is returning to our screens next month with a new stand-up special called Douglas.

Following the runaway success of her genre-breaking tour-de-force, Nanette, two years ago, the Emmy and Peabody award-winning comedian named her "difficult second album" after her eldest dog, recording her second stand-up special in Los Angeles, which will screen on Netflix from May 26.

Gadsby's new show is described as a "tour from the dog park to the renaissance and back", guided by one of comedy's most sparkling and surprising minds.

Originally from Smithton in Tasmania's North-West, Gadsby won the national final of Raw Comedy in 2006, launching a hugely successful stand-up career.

She co-wrote and appeared in Josh Thomas's comedy series Please Like Me and more recently stunned the world with her hilarious, heartbreaking and subversive stand-up show Nanette, also on Netflix, and appeared as a host at the 2018 Emmys.

A masterpiece of social commentary, Nanette starts out as a typical stand-up show before Gadsby expertly dismantles the structure of her own work right before the audience's eyes.

Nanette not only left Australian viewers breathless, but it shook viewers around the world with its raw honesty and vital message.

More Stories

comedy comedy show editors picks entertainment hannah gadsby netflix stand up comedy tasmania television

Just In

    Just In

      $95k jobs hiring right now

      $95k jobs hiring right now
      • 17th Apr 2020 3:27 PM

      Top Stories

        Queenslanders not happy with state’s COVID response

        premium_icon Queenslanders not happy with state’s COVID response

        Politics Queenslanders are less satisfied with their state government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis than their interstate counterparts, including NSW, home of the Ruby...

        Community raises 30,000k for WWI statue

        Community raises 30,000k for WWI statue

        News TODAY the WWI digger statue was craned into the Chinchilla Botanic Parklands and...

        Chinchilla unites for ANZACS from driveway

        premium_icon Chinchilla unites for ANZACS from driveway

        News COVID-19 won’t stand in the way of the community honouring the brave men and women...

        COVID-19: Southwest towns most vulnerable to economic impact

        premium_icon COVID-19: Southwest towns most vulnerable to economic impact

        News A NEW report has outlined why two southwest towns are among the most vulnerable to...