FUTURE LEADERS: Miles students top state’s ATAR results

Miles State High School proved you don’t need to be a big city school to produce big results, with the 2020 cohort smashing Queensland’s Australian Tertiary Admission Rank.

Half of the students placed in the top eight per cent of the state, with three exceptional young women getting an ATAR score above 90 per cent.

MSHS principal Josette Moffatt said although they were a small regional school, students had consistently maintained exceptional results since 2018.

“We have proven that New QCE and ATAR is a challenge not only met but exceeded by our students,” she said.

QLD's TOP STUDENTS: MSHS 2020 graduating students, Rebecca Courte, Harriet Young, and Dawn Love. Pic: Supplied

MSHS’s top three students secured exciting university degrees, with Harriet Young starting a Bachelor of Speech Therapy at University of Queensland, Dawn Love a Bachelor of Pharmacy at UQ, and Rebecca Courte a Bachelor of Law at University of Southern Queensland.

The remainder of the cohort was equally successful with 100 per cent of the students scoring one or more Vocational Education Certificates.

Ms Moffatt said she was proud of all the students and their outstanding work during an immensely difficult year.

“School staff, parent, carers and the wider we community value our collaborative approach in ensuring every child through our (school) succeed and graduate from school with their future pathways secure,” she said.

Ms Moffatt said local business, industries and community organisation also played an essential role in securing employment for graduating students, and training to ensure they were ready for whatever the real-world threw at them.

