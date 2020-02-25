Tyson Fury dad’s calls for son to retire immediately

Tyson Fury is on top of the boxing world, but his dad wants him to walk away from the sport.

Tyson Fury is on top of the boxing world, but his dad wants him to walk away from the sport.

AFTER Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder on Sunday (AEST) to win the WBC heavyweight title, talk quickly turned to what would be next.

A rematch with Wilder? A match-up with Anthony Joshua?

If it were up to Fury's dad, John, his son's career would be over.

"I want my son to retire now," John Fury said of his son on Good Morning Britain.

"That's just my opinion, because I think he's done enough. He's got no more to prove.

"He's proved he's been a worthy champion for his country. He's been 13 years as a pro and he's always been the opponent. Wherever he's gone to, it's been an uphill battle for him.

"He's 32 years old, he's got a young family, and I do believe his children deserve a father, and he's done enough. That's my opinion. I want him to pack it in now, and I've said that to him."

Tyson Fury has considered it, according to his father.

"I think it's in the back of his mind, to be fair, because he can't do any more," he said.

"He's won every professional title there is to win. I think enough's enough and there's more to life now."

Somebody stop the damn match!

Fury did say before the Wilder fight that he would consider retiring when his contract was up.

"I've not got an age, but I've got three fights left on my contract with ESPN," Fury told ESPN.com last week, "and after that, I will seriously think about walking away."

Tyson Fury worked his way back to the top of the boxing world after not fighting in 2016 or 2017 as he battled depression and substance abuse.

"I'm sat here today and I still keep pinching myself because where he was two years ago, there was no hope basically," said John Fury, who began training Tyson when he was six years old. "He was that low."

Tyson Fury is the most wanted man in boxing.

When his son was "drinking himself to death" and stopped caring about what even his own father thought, "that's time to worry".

But Fury has emerged from those dark days, and though John wants his son to hang up his gloves, the proud dad is thrilled after Tyson's victory over Wilder.

"Ecstatic I think is the word," John Fury said, "and that's an understatement."