Fury as furniture company goes bust, owing thousands

by Hayden Johnson
30th Dec 2019 6:11 PM
A BRISBANE furniture company importing luxury items from Europe has been put into liquidation after dozens of complaints from customers about products not being delivered or arriving broken.

ED Imports, formerly known as European Design, was put into liquidation on December 16 owing $331,715 to creditors.

Founded in 2013, European Design had showrooms across Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba and Sydney.

The showrooms closed earlier this year with the business moving to trade online.

Company director Glenn Shields said the company was liquidated this month to get out of "a couple of shop leases".

"The only way to get out of that was to fold the company," he said.

But a report on the company, signed by Mr Shields, notes 14 creditors are owed thousands.

Archerfield's All Purpose Transport is owed $27,000 while the Australian Taxation Office is chasing $100,519 and National Australia Bank $27,787.

In a report to the liquidator, Mr Shields said there was no inventory stock available.

But the director claimed that was an "oversight", and said there was $25,000 of stock with All Purpose Transport.

Mr Shields said retail was difficult and the company's model "just didn't work anymore".

He said the company was liquidated "to cause as little damage as possible."

Online, dozens of customers vented their frustration about long delivery times, items arriving damaged and a lack of communication.

One customer reported waiting almost one year for a bookcase to arrive while numerous others described goods that eventually arrived as faulty.

Mr Shields said all of the customers' problems had been sorted.

"I can't find anyone there I haven't addressed or refunded or offered an alternative (product) to," he said.

"We didn't walk away and leave 300 customers."

In November dozens of businesses were placed into liquidation.

See The Courier-Mail's full list here.

