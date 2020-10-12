Furious bride ambushes fiance at Target

Shoppers watched on in disbelief as a bride-to-be stormed into her fiance's place of work demanding he marries her "right now" or "it's over".

The furious woman, who was caught on film, could be seen making her way into a Target store in Las Vegas, US as she tried to locate her partner.

The moment she found him, she began to make her demands even giving him an ultimatum that if he doesn't marry her on the spot, their relationship is finished.

RELATED: Bride slammed for outrageous gift list

A bride wearing a full-length gown stormed through a Target store in Las Vegas, US, on the hunt for her fiance who works at the retail chain. Picture: TikTok/@boymom_ashley

After locating him, she then demands he marry her ‘right now’ or ‘it’s over’. Picture: TikTok/@boymom_ashley

"You put this ring on my finger two years ago and it's time to do it or get out," she told her fiance who was in the middle of restocking shelves.

"We're getting married right now, or I am leaving. I'm out," she continued.

"I'm done if you don't marry me this second."

The angry, but prepared bride even went as far to organise a pastor and bridesmaid to witness the potential, on-the-spot nuptials.

But her shocked fiance just remained silent as she continued to slap him with demands.

RELATED: Biker begs for ex back on her wedding day

The bride, who is seen waving at those filming her, said she has been waiting for two years since he proposed, to marry him. Picture: TikTok/@boymom_ashley

She then turns her attention to those watching, including baffled shopper Ashley, who posted the clip to TikTok, under the handle @boymom_ashley.

"Hi guys, I'm just finally making him commit," the bride told the group of onlookers.

"You know, like were getting married now, or like it's over."

Ashley can be heard saying "woo-hoo" as she continues to film the bizarre fiasco.

RELATED: Groom's ex crashes wedding begging for him back

Her fiance (wearing a red T-shirt) looks stressed by the bizarre fiasco. Picture: TikTok/@boymom_ashley

The bride then turns her attention back to her stunned fiance who asks if they can "talk about it", to which she responds, "Yes, we can talk about this outside."

As they walk off, the unnamed bride stares into Ashley's camera and laughs as she says, "I'm shaking".

"Could someone have told me about it?" her fiance then asks.

It is unclear whether the bride and her fiance tied the knot with no third clip showing what happened after the in-store ambush.

After her fiance agreed to talk outside, she storms off saying ‘I’m shaking’. She also has a pastor and bridesmaid with her. Picture: TikTok/@boymom_ashley

However, the two-part clip attracted plenty of attention with more than half a million views both on TikTok and Reddit.

"The best part of my week watching this woman hunt her man down that works at Target," Ashley captioned the videos, alongside the hashtag "bridezilla".

"No way … this has to be a prank, right?!?!" one person asked.

"If she does this, imagine what else she'd do! I sure hope he didn't marry her," another person added.

Shoppers watching on in disbelief. Picture: TikTok/@boymom_ashley

"It's her friend not telling her it's a bad idea for me," a third person wrote.

"It's the 'how do I explain to my mum that I just got married at work today and she wasn't invited' for me," said a fourth.

While others applauded her for "taking charge".

"She is sick of waiting around, so she did it herself!!"

Originally published as Furious bride ambushes fiance at Target