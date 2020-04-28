Funerals planned for fallen police heroes

Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestneyl be farewelled at private funerals this week.

Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestneyl be farewelled at private funerals this week.

The four police officers killed in the Eastern Freeway tragedy will be honoured in private funerals from Thursday.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor will be farewelled at the Police Academy at 1pm on Thursday.

The funerals of Constable Glen Humphris and Senior Constable Kevin King will also be held at the Police Academy on Friday at 10am and 1pm, respectively.

Constable Josh Prestney will be farewelled at Xavier College, where he graduated in 2009.

The service will be held at 10am next Monday.

During to coronavirus restrictions, each of the funerals will be live-streamed to family, friends and police colleagues.

A maximum of 10 people are allowed to attend funerals under Stage 3 restrictions.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton will assist in officiating each of the ceremonies with the Chaplin.

A public memorial will be held for the officers once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

It comes as donations in memory of the police officers are on track to exceed $1 million.

At 5pm on Tuesday, more than $800, 000 had been donated to the Victoria Police Legacy Remembrance Fund.

Victoria Police Legacy chief executive officer Lex de Man, whose charity established the fund, said donations had jumped by $200,000 in a single day.

"It is an amazing show of support for the families and the thin blue line," said Mr de Man.

"We have had corporate donations and a significant number of mums and dads giving $20 or $50 donations. It is terrific."

Tens of thousands of people have donated to the fund since it was launched on Thursday.

The officers' shock deaths have rocked the community, with hundreds of households putting out blue balloons, ribbons and posters in support of the grieving force.

Police-hating Porsche driver Richard Pusey put officers in the truck's deadly path last Wednesday after he was caught doing 149km/h on the freeway.

The Fitzroy millionaire was on bail and allegedly high on ice and cannabis when he was pulled over into the emergency lane.

Moments later truck driver Mohinder Singh Bajwa ploughed into the officers and Porsche in circumstances still being investigated by police.

The Cranbourne father-of-two appeared in court on Monday charged with four counts of culpable driving causing death.

The offence carries the maximum penalty of 20 years jail.

The court heard Mr Singh Bajwa may have a psychiatric condition which has gone undiagnosed his entire life and had been suffering panic attacks since the crash.

Investigations are continuing into his employer, trucking company Connect Logistics.

On Monday police executed search warrants at two residential properties in Croydon and Frankston which are linked to the company.

MORE NEWS

STRANGERS' TOUCHING ACT AS HERO COP LAY DYING

TRIBUTES FLOW FOR BRAVE POLICE HEROES

POLICE-HATING PORSCHE DRIVER CLAIMS 'CONSPIRACY' AGAINST HIM

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

Originally published as Funerals planned for fallen police heroes