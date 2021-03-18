Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fitzgerald’s Funerals, Townsville, and WT Howard Funeral Services fined $12,600 over false ownership claims
Fitzgerald’s Funerals, Townsville, and WT Howard Funeral Services fined $12,600 over false ownership claims
Crime

Funeral homes fined over false ‘locally owned’ claims

by Anthony Marx
18th Mar 2021 6:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Details matter. Just ask the operators of two funeral homes, who have each copped $12,600 fines from the consumer watchdog for making false and misleading claims about their ownership.

Coventry Funeral Homes, trading as Fitzgerald's Funerals in Townsville, advertised itself until recently as "locally owned and operated''. WT Howard Funeral Services in Taree did likewise.

 

But, in fact, both are part of Propel Funeral Partners, a listed group with 130 funeral homes across Australia and NZ. It claims to be the second largest provider of "death care services,'' overseeing more than 13,000 cases in the last financial year.

In announcing the penalties on Wednesday, ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said the action was the first in what she called "an enforcement priority area''.

Propel, which just delivered an $8.2m net profit in the half-year to December, did not respond to a request for comment.

Originally published as Funeral homes fined over false 'locally owned' claims

business funeral homes funerals queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Confusion as Qld gives out wrong vax advice

        Premium Content Confusion as Qld gives out wrong vax advice

        Health Queenslanders have been given conflicting advice about the AstraZeneca vaccine, with the nation’s top medical experts forced to clarify its safety.

        • 18th Mar 2021 5:12 AM
        UPDATE: More Western Downs roads impacted by storms

        UPDATE: More Western Downs roads impacted by storms

        Weather Here is a full list of Western Downs roads that have been closed or affected by...

        Unlicensed Western Downs driver busted drink driving

        Premium Content Unlicensed Western Downs driver busted drink driving

        Crime When police randomly intercepted a Condamine driver, they found the man behind the...

        Visa worker busted drink driving in Chinchilla

        Premium Content Visa worker busted drink driving in Chinchilla

        Crime A visa worker faced Chinchilla court after police pulled him over for a random...