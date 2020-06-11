Menu
Michael Todd, Rob Borbidge and Anthony Lynham at the LifeFlgiht base.
Michael Todd, Rob Borbidge and Anthony Lynham at the LifeFlgiht base.
Health

Funding secured for gas rescue chopper service

Tobi Loftus
, tobi.loftus@thechronicle.com.au
11th Jun 2020 1:40 PM
THE SGAS rescue helicopter service, two choppers funded by gas companies and operated by LifeFlight, has been extended by another five years.

One SGAS helicopter is based in Toowoomba, while the other is based in Roma.

The program is funded by Santos, Shell’s QGC business, Origin and Arrow Energy.

SGAS steering committee interim chair Michael Todd announced the continuation of the program yesterday.

One of two SGAS helicopters at the Toowoomba LifeFlgiht base.
One of two SGAS helicopters at the Toowoomba LifeFlgiht base.

“The four SGAS-funding companies are proud of the lives it has saved among farming families, rural communities, travellers and tourists, and our own workers,” he said.

“We are delighted to be able to continue funding this service for the next five years, for everyone’s benefit.”

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham said the service was one of the most visible ways the CSG industry had reinvested into the community.

“The ongoing support for LifeFlight means an integrated aviation and medical team are permanently on-call to provide around-the-clock emergency care for industry and communities,” he said.

